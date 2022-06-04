The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, has been elected as the President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG).

This was at the 21st Biennial National Delegates Conference 2022 held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Great Hall in Kumasi.

Photo credit: NALAG Facebook page

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh emerged the victor after he beat four other aspirants, including the incumbent President of the Association.

In a brief address after his swearing-in, he pledged commitment to work with all relevant stakeholders to achieve the mandate of the association.

“I wish to assure all here and the nation at large of my quick implementation of the repositioning agenda. This would start with rebranding the image of the organisation.

Photo credit: NALAG Facebook page

“Next is to develop a proper welfare scheme for all assembly members in the country,” he noted.

The newly elected NALAG President reiterated President Akufo-Addo’s directive for structures in waterways to be removed will be a priority.

Photo credit: NALAG Facebook page

“I will set up a committee from NALAG which will engage the Ministry of Works and Housing, NADMO and the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, civil society organisation, among others to ensure a maximum human face is applied during the implementation phase,” he assured.