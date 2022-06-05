Authorities of the Ghana Education Service in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region have rejected claims by a news portal that a teacher-trainee, posted to a school in the district has impregnated 24 of the school girls, four female teachers and the headmistress.

In a statement dated June 3, 2022, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Education Directorate said all the eight schools in the municipality are headed by males, except one which is headed by a female described as a woman in her advanced age and preparing to go on retirement next year.

The statement added that the municipality is an example of massive decline in teenage pregnancies.

The directorate noted that it is therefore impossible for anyone to have impregnated all 31 persons as claimed in that story by the Volta Web Page.