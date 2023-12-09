The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Akwatia constituency, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has promised to bring on board his two contenders who lost.

Together with their supporters to ensure a resounding victory in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Kumi said he and the constituency executives of the party had already started the process to achieve the noble objective.

Mr Kumi said he and his two competitors, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, and Castro Obeng Danquah, who lost the NPP parliamentary primary, had already sent congratulatory messages to him and promised to support him in his campaign to victory come December 7, 2024.

Lessons

Mr Kumi thanked the delegates for the trust reposed in him and promised to snatch the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the forthcoming general election.

He stressed that he had learnt his bitter lessons from his previous defeat by the NDC candidate and decided to reconcile all the factions in the party towards recapturing the parliamentary seat from the NDC candidate, Henry Boakye-Yiadom, on December 7, 2024.

Even though President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2020 presidential election in the constituency with over 5,000 votes, Mr Kumi, who was NPP parliamentary candidate lost the polls to Mr Boakye-Yiadom by 1,200 votes as some of the NPP supporters voted “skirt and blouse.”

