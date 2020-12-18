New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region has revealed some peeved party members paid people to vote against him.

The NPP Akwatia constituency was divided prior to the elections. This was after Ama Sey lost the party’s primary to Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Mr Kumi claimed loyalists of incumbent Member of Parliament, Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey, shared monies to people as ‘losing bonus’ on Election Day to vote against him during the December 7 general election.

Her supporters vowed to ensure the NPP loses the seat citing unfair treatment meted out to their candidate. True to their words, the constituents voted ‘skirt and blouse’ in the just-ended 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

A shocked Mr Kumi on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said he has consoled himself.

According to him, he put in all his best to win majority for President Nana Akufo-Addo and even performed better in the parliamentary elections.

“We really worked to retain the seat in Akwatia that is why President Nana Akufo-Addo beat former President Mahama with over 5,000 votes. But for the ‘skirt and blouse,’ we would have won the parliamentary seat,” he stated.

Mr Kumi said all efforts to get Ama Sey and her supporters onboard his campaign provided futile.

“Six days to elections, friends of Ama Sey had megaphones and were campaigning,” he said.

He maintained that politics is a game of chance, “you win some; you lose some so I leave it to God.”

What is most important thing to him, the failed parliamentary aspirant said, is to unite the front of the NPP ahead of 2024.

“In the spirit of good leadership, I will work with any candidate to win back the seat in 2024,” Mr Kumi added.