Ernest Yaw Kumi, the underdog who beat incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia constituency, Mercy Adu-Gyamfi says he is surprised he won by just four votes.

Given the work he did in the constituency, the Akwatia Star boy says he expected to have won with a very wide margin.

Mr Kumi’s comment follows an allegation by the incumbent MP that there were ghost names in the electoral register.

Madam Ama Sey who polled 223 as against 227 by Mr Kumi said the four vote difference came from ghosts.

She has rejected the results and is currently in talks with her lawyers on the way forward.

Responding to the allegation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Ernest Kumi said it was part of a grand scheme by the incumbent to muddy the waters.

He explained that prior to the elections, 13 ghost names were taken out of the register and all candidates certified that indeed the register was clean.

Mr Kumi is therefore at sea as to why Ama Sey will make such an allegation after her defeat.

“We have challenged her to prove with the name of the electoral area where ‘the ghosts’ voted but she has not been able to do that. She just wants to throw dust into the eyes of the people,” he stated.

Ernest Kumi said he was very popular thus it is possible the supposed ghosts might have rather voted for Ama Sey.