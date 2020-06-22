Phil Foden was the star of the show as a brilliant Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad to keep Liverpool waiting for their chance to seal the Premier League title.

There were disgraceful scenes as a ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner flew overhead as the match kicked off but, on the pitch, a much-changed City were in control from the off, with Foden scoring his second goal in as many games in the 23rd minute, before a superb individual goal from Riyad Mahrez doubled City’s lead two minutes before half time.

The first-half drama was not over, as City were awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR check for a tackle by Ben Mee on Sergio Aguero. Sean Dyche and the Burnley bench were not best pleased as Mahrez stepped up to make it three from the spot.

David Silva added a fourth six minutes into the second half, before the superb Foden completed the rout to ensure Liverpool cannot seal their first Premier League title on Wednesday night against Crystal Palace.

The plane banner above the Etihad took place just moments after both sets of players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with Burnley issuing a quick statement insisting lifetime bans will be handed out to the culprits.

City made eight changes to the side who beat Arsenal last time out, with one of those players to come in, Foden, drilling into the bottom corner after being picked out by a quick short corner on the edge of the box.

The often unheralded Mahrez then turned Charlie Taylor inside out before arrowing a strike into the bottom corner to make it two, before converting from the penalty spot after VAR had judged Mee had brought Aguero down. The incident did in fact ensure Aguero left the pitch injured.

After the break, City did not relent, and after a brilliantly disguised pass from Foden, Bernardo Silva set up David Silva for the fourth, before Foden arrived right on cue at the back post to add his second and complete the scoring.

That is now eight goals for City since the return of the Premier League. They have also scored five or more goals on 17 different occasions in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola joined at the start of the 2016-17 campaign; eight more than any other side. Burnley, who could only name seven substitutes due to ongoing contract renewal problems, conceded five at the Etihad for the third visit in a row.