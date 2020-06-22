Cristiano Ronaldo was back amongst the goals as Juventus stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to four points with a comfortable victory at Bologna.

The Old Lady had fired blanks in their two matches since the resumption of Italian football, drawing with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final before losing to Napoli on penalties in the final.​

But Maurizio Sarri kept faith in his 4-3-3 formation and his decision paid dividends, as Juve all but wrapped up the victory up before half-time despite Danilo receiving a second yellow in injury.​

Bologna made a bright start to proceedings, but their hard work was undone when Stefano Denswil pulled De Ligt’s shirt in a moment of madness. After a VAR check the penalty was given with Ronaldo coolly opening the scoring from the spot in the 23rd-minute.

Paulo Dybala doubled Juve’s advantage in the 36th-minute with a sumptuous curled effort after a lovely turn on the edge of the box, as Sarri’s side took control.

Juventus’ dominance continued in the second-half without reward, as Federico Bernardeschi struck the post and Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside.

The visitors had substitute Danilo – a replacement for the injured Mattia De Sciglio – second off for two bookable offences late on, and with Alex Sandro still on the sidelines, Sarri has a problem at left-back ahead of Friday night’s match with Lecce. ​

The victory gives Juventus have breathing space in their attempt to regain their title, with second-placed Lazio not in action until Wednesday when they travel to Atalanta.