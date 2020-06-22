Former Managing Director for Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company Limited, George Okley Mensah has died.
According to reports, he passed on after a short illness on Monday June 22, 2020.
The late Okley was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2017 to act as MD for the state-owned entity following the removal from office of his predecessor, Alfred Obeng Boateng.
ALSO READ:
- Bizzare: 7 Nigerian journalists die in a week [photo]
- READ: 40 promises Mahama will fulfill if elected
- You must be ashamed of yourselves – Citi FM boss Sammens blasts Akufo-Addo’s Press office
But he resigned on August 23, 2019 over issues allegedly linked to contracts at BOST
The late Okley Mensah left behind a wife and four children.