The Chief Executive Officer of Omni Media, owners of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo’s Press Office.

Sammens, as he is popularly called, is livid by the fact that the office gives hints of the president’s address on social media “without any plan”.

The Citi FM boss took to twitter to let out his frustration which appears to resonate with the position of most journalists.

Somebody must wake up at the Press Office of the Presidency! At least the media needs adequate time to prepare for the President’s address. Hints of a presidential address on social media without any plan is a no go. Whoever is responsible should be ashamed of themselves. Samuel Attah-Mensah

He said in his tweet that the press office needed to wake up because their lack of planning was affecting the media’s preparations for such addresses, especially when they need adequate time to prepare.

President Akufo-Addo’s press office has come under attack from journalists and sections of the media for their seeming disrespect for the media when it comes to informing them of the president’s briefings, especially his updates on the Covid-19 situation in Ghana.

Often, the media including the Presidential Press Corp is unware about the time of broadcast of such updates, giving programmers headache about what to do.

Occasionally, some government spokespersons will either announce that there will be an address without telling the public when such addresses will take place.

These may have frustrated Sammens to call out the Press Office who are supposed to be managing and planning the president’s communication.