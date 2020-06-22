Former member of Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music label, Kelvyn Boy, has been reportedly brutalized by a mob at Ashaiman.

The singer was attacked on his way to bless the launch of the new Electroland shop with his presence.

Upon reaching the area, he was greeted by a flock of residents who questioned him for trespassing in their land.

Ignoring the cameras and officials in the shop, the mob proceeded to attack the “Yawa No Dey” hitmaker when every effort to calm the situation failed.

A terrified Kelvyn Boy could only find solace in the shade provided by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq, who was trying to ward off the determined mob.

Kelvyn Boy, after finding his way out of the territory rushed to Twitter to rant, targeting his shade at the perpetrator and invisible leader of the thugs.

Watch video below: