Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Boy, has released new visuals to condemn racism amid numerous protests in many parts of the world after the demise of America’s George Floyd.

In the song, Kelvyn Boy stressed on colour of skin and threw light on how black colour meant no threat.

Colour is not a threat and racism is not the answer. We all have to know that. If you love me like yourself better show it [because] that is something they never told us, he said in the song.

The killing of Mr Floyd sparked protests in many parts of the world. A police officer, Derek Chauvin pinned the black American man to the ground face down with his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

In reaction, Kelvyn Boy’s song touched on many other black killings that were deemed unjust by the black community.

With the hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, Kelvyn Boy seeks to be the voice of the voiceless in preaching for justice through his song.

Black is poetic. Africa unite and let the world know we are stronger… equal rights and justice are what we are fighting. Stop killing our people, black lives matter, what you are doing it’s not fair, part of his lyrics read.