Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says it is right to dwell on the negatives as an artiste, if an artiste’s music craft is not getting the attention of the media.

He made this statement a day after he got engaged in a heated argument with one of his sacked SM Militants, Joint 77 during an interview on Hitz FM.

Taking to Facebook to break his silence on the reportage that got him trending number one on social media, Shatta Wale said:

Life is a war and you always have to fight it with strategies. If the media doesn’t talk about our positives we must dwell on the negatives to make the news and always keep them talking! That’s how smart a Duracell battery is.

