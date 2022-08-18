Afrobeat artiste, Kelvynboy, has sent social media users in a frenzy after flaunting his new look in a latest video.

The musician, who had dreadlocks as his signature look, has gone bald for reasons yet to be known.

Some months back, Kelvynboy created a different brand with short hairdo, to represent his new identity after his exit from Burniton record label headed by Stonebwoy.

Speaking on his decision, he said in an interview that “I woke up one day and decided to cut it. I just wanted a new look and hopefully, the next look will be bald head.”

True to his word, he has shaved off all his hair, but his fans are yet to come to terms with his appearance.

Watch video below: