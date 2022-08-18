Nana Dubin Kwapong, an aide to Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has revealed some projects she was working on before being relieved of her post as Gender Minister.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, he said the Gender Ministry is a policy-driven agency and therefore once she started the initiative, it cannot be taken away from her as her achievements while in office.

“There were so many things Adwoa Safo was working on before she left the ministry. Firstly, with the help of the Finance Ministry, she was working hard to ensure that tax components on sanitary pads were removed on the pads to make them much more affordable and easily accessible for young ladies.

“She was also working on the redevelopment of the children’s park. She was trying to get partners to redevelop the park to make it more appealing for kids as playgrounds.”

He continued that “also with UNICEF, they were working on launching a call centre for women of domestic violence to be able to call and report for support. She was also working on changing the processes of school feeding to ensure that payment was automated and so together with the Chief of Staff they were working on removing the excesses on school feeding to be automated.”

He said there were other initiatives she started working on and therefore must be given the credit.

To him, madam Safo has been very hard working and anyone who has worked with her will attest to that fact.

