An aide to Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has said the law maker is currently not in the country and will definitely return to the country when she is ready.

According to him, the embattled MP will be back when Parliament reconvenes to serve the people of Dome Kwabenya.

“As I am speaking with you right now, my boss is not in Ghana. We all know Parliament is on recess and will return in October so as she has indicated in her letter that she is representing the people of Dome-Kwabenya, I am sure she will definitely come and continue her work so let’s give her some time,” Nana Dubin Kwapong said.

Asked by host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Osei Bonsu if she is aware there are some processes going on in Parliament to declare her seat vacant and if she is ready for the consequences, he said they will just wait and see how everything will go.

“We will just wait and see what will happen in Parliament, whatever the outcome will be, it will be up to her on whatever decision she takes,” he added.

Madam Safo was reported to have returned to the country before Parliament went on recess on July 28, 2022.

The MP, who has been absent from parliamentary duties, has expressed her gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his support during her “difficult time.”

This was in a letter of acceptance on August 16 following her revocation as Gender Minister.

“I am exceedingly grateful for your understanding, compassion, and unending devotion throughout this past year, especially during a very difficult period for me where I have had to be away from office. Your kind support has been very much welcome and for that, I remain eternally grateful,” she said in a statement.

