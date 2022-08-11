Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that Hanny Mouhtiseb, the husband of Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, paid him a visit.

This, according to the Leader, was on the morning of Thursday, July 28, 2022, when Parliament was expected to decide on the fate of the absentee MP.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who indicated he cannot make public the details of their conversation, however, noted it was centered on family issues and the lawmaker’s absenteeism.

“On the morning of 28, he came to me and I asked why they waited for so long and did nothing even if there was a problem. I also asked what exactly the problem could be,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The Leader, who doubles as the Suame MP, stated he will reach out to Mr Mouhtiseb and engage him further on the matter.

“I told him Parliament will be going on recess and I will also be travelling but I assured him we will talk further upon my return and I will do just that,” he added.

Miss Safo failed to appear before the Privileges Committee to justify her absence for over 15 sittings despite many attempts by the Committee to reach her.

The Committee submitted its report to the plenary after its sitting and recommended that the House declares the seat of the MP vacant.

Though the Majority Leader says the recommendation is in the right direction as it conforms to what the constitution says on such matters, Speaker Bagbin has deferred his decision to the next sitting of the House.