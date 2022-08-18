The audience for Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur’s music seems to be expanding.

The Tema-based musician’s song ‘Winning’ has been chosen as one of the soundtracks for the newest version of the American football video game EA Sports Madden NFL 23.

The song was released in May 2021 and featured American rapper Vic Mensa.

The song is also featured on Kwesi Arthur’s first album, Son Of Jacob.

The Madden NFL 23 soundtrack also has on it songs from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Earth Gang, Ty Dollar $ign, Nas, Erica Banks, Pusher T and Joey Bada$$.

Hits for Days 🎧 🔥



The #Madden23 Soundtrack pic.twitter.com/l7TMlcwDMi — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 16, 2022

Taking to Instagram, Kwesi Arthur shared the flyer to his stories.

MORE: