Veteran Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has achieved a new milestone in her career.

The actress and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, the paramount chief of Kunsu, have been awarded a Doctorate Degree.

The beautiful moment took place on Saturday 6th, August 2022, in the U.S.

The pair were honoured by Believers Network International in conjunction with Petus Fedei Seminary.

The award was for the selfless and admirable work the couple has done for their community Kunsu.

Her husband, Nana Agyeman, used the opportunity to raise funds for an ultramodern ICT centre the couple intends to build for their community.

While getting awarded, an emotional Mercy Asiedu broke down in tears.

The beautiful moment had folks gushing as they congratulated her and her husband.

