Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed his admiration and reverence for acting General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah.

According to him, his admiration for the celebrated presenter, is borne out of her wisdom of not falling prey to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, after the latter allegedly tried to dupe her.

Mr Agyapong alleged that Prophet Gaisie once told Miss Anamoah that her father had buried in her family house in the Central region, a lesser god.

Nana Aba Anamooah

Mr Kennedy said the former TV3 News Anchor, however, did not fall for it.

“For what Nana Aba Anamoah did, I now respect her a lot. That Nigel Gaisie called her to inform her about a lesser god the father had buried at her hometown in Cape Coast. He wanted to scam her but she completely ignored him, that is a smart woman, a deep thinker,” he alleged on Accra-based Net 2 TV.

The controversial MP said although Miss Anamoah ignored him, some other well-known people in the country have fallen prey to his alleged tricks and in the coming days he would expose such persons who fell prey to the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.