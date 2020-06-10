National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has has confessed to being an admirer of Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr Gyamfi made the revelation on Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, saying in spite of Mr Agyapong’s style of politics, he supports his decision to expose fake pastors.

“I like Kennedy Agyapong; I don’t have a personal problem with him and I’m especially happy about how he is exposing fake pastors in the country. I also like the courage with which he sometimes speaks ill of his own party when they are in the wrong,” he told host of the show, Jerry Forson.

“What I don’t like about him is his style of politics and the many things he does in politics,” he noted.

Sammy Gyamfi’s comment was in reaction to Kennedy Agyapong’s declaration that he caused the arrest Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry.

Mr Gyamfi described the legislator’s action as unconstitutional, saying he can’t ascribe such powers of arrest to himself as a civilian.

“This power Kennedy Agyapong has clothed himself with is not right. If one individual has the power to do anything he wants in this country, then it is a threat to constitutionalism,” he esplained.

Listen to Sammy Gyamfi in audio below: