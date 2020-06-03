The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has justified his use of a cartoon that depicts the murder of African-American, George Floyd to criticise Ghana’s Electoral Commission over the compilation of a new voters’ register.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr Gyamfi said he saw nothing wrong with sharing of a cartoon that depicts an injustice to illustrate another injustice.

“The potential victims of this grave injustice, which is an attempt to disenfranchise them, are screaming for breath; they are screaming for their inalienable rights to vote,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi said there was an evil attempt by the EC to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters through a xenophobic voter register, adding that his tweet was based on principles and convictions.

Many social media users descended heavily on Mr Gyamfi, describing his cartoon as insensitive to the death of the black man, George Floyd.

Mr Gyamfi’s tweet

Mr Gyamfi said he acknowledged those who don’t agree with him and respect their views so long as they are expressing their disagreement decorously since he believes some can be family and party members.

He however added that he has issues with those heaping insults on him.

“I have issues with those who just don’t disagree but are insulting me. Those are the people I want to address,” he added.

To Mr Gyamfi, there is no difference between the police officer who killed Floyd and the EC which is attempting stiffle people’s rights, therefore he will not apologise.

“The EC wants to suppress people and take their rights so no amount of blackmail or insults can get me to retract my statement because I won’t,” he said.

It will be recalled that Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage of the arrest on May 25 shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck while he was pinned to the floor.

Watch Sammy Gyamfi justifying his twitter post on Dwaso Nsem in video above: