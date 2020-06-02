Rapper Sarkodie has expressed disappointment in some tweets made by National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

The NDC Stalwart, making reference to the xenophobic murder of George Floyd by some Minneapolis officials, claimed the Electoral Commission (EC) and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) are subjecting voters to the same fate.

In his graphic representation, an ordinary Ghanaian voter represented a defenseless Mr Floyd begging for breath as the EC and President Nana Akufo-Addo, representing the policemen suffocate the voter with a new register.

NDC’s cartoon representation of George Floyd’s murder

After suffering severe backlash after he tweeted the cartoon, Mr Gyamfi, in a lengthy follow up, interpreted the correlation between the EC’s new Voters Register and Mr Floyd‘s murder.

However, his explanations rather led to more attacks on him.

One of those who did not side with Mr Gyamfi was rapper Sarkodie. He urged him to retract and apologise.