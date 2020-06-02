Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom has backed the appointment of CK Akonnor as the head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak head trainer has been in charge of the team for barely six months.

However, the 45-year-old is yet to make his debut as the senior coach of the Black Stars, but Inkoom believes the traits Akonnor demonstrated during his playing days makes him the right candidate.

C.K. Akonnor

“He has that kind of character to handle the Black Stars. It’s not every player who has played football that can manage a team,” he told Joy Sports.

READ ALSO

“I think he has the character to handle the national team. I believe he will do well with his assistant coach David Duncan.

“What’s important is that we all support CK Akonnor.”

In terms of players Inkoom admired growing up, CK Akonnor who is the coach of the Black Stars pops up.

“CK has played at the highest level in terms of football. He knows what is good for footballers.

“I knew him when I was young watching captain the Back Stars and also playing for Wolfsburg,” he added.

Akonnor, who was drafted into the national team in October 2019 succeeded Kwesi Appiah on a two year deal.

He is deputized by David Duncan.

Akonnor has been charged to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and qualify the country for the country for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.