Former Ghanaian defender, Samuel Inkoom, has revealed how Samuel Eto’o helped revive his career by helping to secure a transfer to Turkish side, Antalyaspor.

The former Asante Kotoko and FC Basel right-back managed just a total of ten appearances for DC United in 2014 and Boavista 2016.

According to him, he was struggling for game time when the surprise came from the Barcelona and Cameroonian legend.

”He’s such an amazing guy; I was in Boavista, Portugal at that time and I received a call from [Eto’o] and he said ‘hey listen, I want you in my team’. I said if you are there and Eto’o calls you that he needs you then you need to know that you have something that is amazing,” the 2009 FIFA World Cup winner told Joy Sports.

”He [Eto’o] spoke to the Antalyaspor and they talked about the personal terms, the transfer fee and everything. At the end of the day, it was a great feeling to play with him. He is a living legend and I was so happy to play with him.”

Inkoom had a successful six-month spell where he made 14 appearances in the 2015/2016 season.