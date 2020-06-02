The Electoral Commission has commenced a Pilot registration Exercise on Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020 in all sixteen regional capitals in the country.

The electoral body said it will later announce a date for a national pilot registration exercise at its head office in Accra.

Representatives of political parties will be expected to be in attendance to observe the processes.

According to the EC, all officials of the EC would be briefed on the rules and regulations guiding the registration exercise and the enforcement of measures to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19.

Below are some photos of the exercise: