Director of Information Technology for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Osei Kwame Griffiths, has with a detailed analysis, justified why the NDC wants the compilation of a new Voters Register done away with.

According to Mr Griffiths, the NDC is not entirely against the creation of a new register, but its main issue is with the limited time within which the EC wants to compile a new register.

To the NDC, the time left to the 2020 general election is simply too short for the EC to successfully compile the register.

The argument we are making is that there is no time for a new register to be compiled. Its not like we have a year or two, but rather there is just not enough time for it. This is the first time in Ghana the EC is about to conduct a registration exercise five months to elections, never has it been done before, he said.

To buttress his point and to prove the EC could indeed not conduct the exercise in 40 days, Mr Griffiths provided the usual timelines of the EC since 2012.

Watch below the analysis made by Mr Griffiths: