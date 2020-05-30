Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

From his brawl with Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament, to Police and losing a court case, the man has been under intense pressure.

Mr Agyapong appears to be his main headache due to accusations of the Bishop being fake and performing fake miracles, allegations he has vehemently parried.

One of his videos that got many people talking was one in which he was seen rebuking a fellow Angel in heaven.

The video was published in May 2018.

Take a look: