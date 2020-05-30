Kumawood actor and musician, Lil Win, has been seen struggling to pronounce beautiful in a new video.

Lil Win shared the new video of himself in the studio recording a new song that features controversial rapper Wanlov.

But in the video, Lil Win was seen trying hard to pronounce the word ‘beautiful’ as he recorded the song in the studio.

READ ALSO:

Lil Win’s ‘girlfriend’ chills in town

Sister Derby poses with Lil Win; announces massive collaboration

Lil Win was happily behind the microphone in a studio while trying to record the chorus for his upcoming song.

He was heard saying ‘biitifu’ instead of ‘beautiful.’

However, several social media users have thrown in their comments to subtly laugh at Lil Win for ‘gbaaing’ (goofing).

Check out the video below: