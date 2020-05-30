Songstress Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has shared a photo of herself and Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, and fans cannot have enough of them.
They are all icons in their fields of endeavor and are set to work on a banger for their fans.
Sister Derby, taking to her social media page, suggested that she would be working on a new collaboration with Lil Win.
https://t.co/GfSAPvVE7N pic.twitter.com/HehBis7CkT— Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) May 30, 2020