Songstress Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has shared a photo of herself and Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, and fans cannot have enough of them.

They are all icons in their fields of endeavor and are set to work on a banger for their fans.

READ ALSO:

Sister Derby speaks on Eno Barony dissing Sista Afia & Medikal

I got an ambassadorial deal for Funny Face but…. – Lil Win [Video]

Sister Derby, taking to her social media page, suggested that she would be working on a new collaboration with Lil Win.