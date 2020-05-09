Singer Sister Derby has reacted to rapper Eno Barony dissing fellow singer Sista Afia and her ex-boyfriend Medikal.

Taking to Instagram after the ‘Heavy Load’ musician dropped her Argument Done track to prove her prowess in the rap industry, Sister Derby posted a message to laud her.

This comes as no surprise because Sista Afia had already jabbed Sister Derby in her WMT song, which debuted her onto the rap scene.

MORE:

“The baddest 🔥🔥🔥 @eno_barony. Dolphins, Eno is on my ‘Time Be Moni’ track off my EP #TheAfricanMermaid with @strongmanburner. Check it out if you haven’t already! Boom 💥 #ArgumentDone.”