Former coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, says he is determined to recover monies due him from the Ghana Football Association (GFA). He says he has no agreement with the Sports Ministry.

“The issue people don’t understand is [that] I did not sign any contract with the Ministry [of Sports],” he told Kobby Stonne of Adom FM and Asempa FM.

“I signed with the GFA so if I’ve got an issue, it is the FA that I have to deal with. And from where I stand, I know the Ministry is just supporting or assisting the FA. And it’s the FA’s responsibility to make sure I’m paid.

“If I take the Ministry to court or Fifa, they would ask for a copy of my contract and it is the FA President and [General] Secretary who signed it. It got nothing to do with the Ministry.

“I don’t understand why people are saying I receive my salary from Ministry so I should go and tackle them, no.”

Last week, the GFA came under fire when it listed coach Appiah’s unpaid $185,000 as part of a legacy debt it inherited.

Coach Appiah was employed by the GFA for a second time in May 2017 and stayed on till his contract expired in December 2019.

The former Ghana coach, who was on a $35,000 salary – was owed five months and has one match-winning bonus of $10,000 unpaid. He is due a total of $185,000.

The 60-year-old maintains he is right with his line of action in getting paid his due after sending a reminder to the GFA.