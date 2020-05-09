Nineteen years ago today, Ghana experienced the worst sporting tragedy. Football fans died during a game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

All roads led to the then Ohene Djan Sports stadium for the rivalry clash with both sides prepared to emerge victors though there was going to be one winner and a loser.

Angry fans begun to throw objects on the pitch as the scoreline revealed the unexpected with the Phobians leading.

The police responded with tear gas into the stands as gates were locked tightly with no place of refuge for fans who were trapped.

Hell broke loose as stampede ensued leading to the death of 127 people. A black Wednesday it was.

MAY THIS NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN!

Read details of the game below:

Match day 4: Ghana Premier league, 2001

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Day: Wednesday

Time: 5:pm

Official line-up of Hearts and Kotoko on May 9, 2001 Disaster

Hearts Line-up

Sammy Adjei (GK) Amankwah Mireku Jacob Nettey (C) Dan Quaye Stephen Tetteh Joe Ansah Charles Allotey Lawrence Adjah Tetteh Ismael Addo Emmanuel Osei Kuffour Charles Taylor

Substitutes

Eben Dida (GK) Richard Nii Noi Dan Oppong Edmund Copson George Eranio Kenneth Sarpong Bernard Don Bortey

Coach: Cecil Jones Attuquayefio

Kotoko Line-up

Osei Boateng (GK) Kwaku Duah ‘Cashbola’ Godfred Yeboah Dan Acquah Joe Hendricks Joe Sam Lawrence Adjei Godwin Ablordey (C) Shilla Alhassan Nana Frimpong Frank Asowah

Substitutes

Louis Quainoo (GK) Kwaku Kyere ‘Puma’ Anas Mohammed Stephen Oduro Abedi Sarfo Patrick Duodu Angelo Dedon

Reserves

Joe Okyere (Not in Jersey) Fuseini Adams (Not in Jersey)

Coach: Ernst Middendorf

127 People lost their lives after the game

FT: Hearts 2-1 Kotoko (Scorers: Ishmael Addo (2x) 77′ 81′ ; Lawrence Adjei 60′)

Centre Referee

Joseph Wilson Sey

Assistant Referees

F. B. Arthur – Line 1

M. D. Arthur – Line 2