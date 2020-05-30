Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of multiple award-winning musician, Sarkodie, has revealed the official showbiz name of her daughter, Titi.

This came soon after Sarkodie released a lovely video of his daughter rapping.

Taking to Twitter, Sarkodie earlier noted that: “Titi got a fire freestyle I’m keeping from yall cos she dropped a ‘family secret’ lol!!!! It’s so dope but I can’t drop cos of the filla in there. Loads of retweets n imma drop it.”

He then proceeded to drop the video which showed his daughter displaying her creativity.

Though she could not be seen in the video, her voice could be clearly heard and in about 40 seconds, did justice to a beat playing in the background.

Soon after, the video went viral and Tracy announced her daughter’s preferred stage name.

She said her rap name is ‘Rapping Titi.’