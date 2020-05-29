Tracy Sarkcess, wife of multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie, has expressed her frustrations at the government over the continuous closure of the country’s borders which has rendered her and many other citizens stranded overseas.

The rapper’s wife, who together with her husband, was overseas before the imposition of the border closure, has been expecting the government to initiate steps to airlift them back into the country, but to no avail.

In series of Tweets, she wrote: “This border closure is really unbecoming! Pushing almost six months now since I left home… mabr3.”

READ ALSO:

She added: “So many countries have airlifted their citizens out of different countries regardless of the pandemic and imposed mandatory quarantine on them. So what makes the situation in Ghana different? It’s not like the virus is not already in the country.

“And the number of infections have quadrupled since the closure so what’s the point at this stage? Why don’t we just accept the virus is there and try & manage it as best as possible instead of leaving over 3k Ghanaians stranded overseas?”

Check out her tweets below:

This border closure is really unbecoming! Pushing almost 6 months now since I left home… mabr3 😭 — Tracy Sarkcess (@TracySarkcess) May 27, 2020

So many countries have airlifted their citizens out of different countries regardless of the pandemic and imposed mandatory quarantines on them. So what makes the situation in Ghana different? It’s not like the virus is not already in the country. — Tracy Sarkcess (@TracySarkcess) May 27, 2020