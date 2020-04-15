Wife of rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess decided to wear her honesty cap by revealing many truths about her life in a Q&A session she took on Twitter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She engaged many of the Sarknative fans who threw questions at her, most of them demanding answers concerning their lives as celebrity couple.

Tracy used the opportunity to talk about some of the challenges she had to face prior to tying the knot with the rapper in 2018.

A fan, who goes by the handle, Silas Sekyere asked her:

TracySarkcess hello queen T ….did you ever face any challenges in your relationship from your family?? “Like, yemp3 dakyi 3b3 y3 yie biaaaaa ooo”

She then replied:

Yes paaa! My family didn’t understand why “university girl” like me would date a rapper & there was the perception that rappers are womanisers. But I had to stand my ground. I was the one in the relationship not them so wasn’t going to let them choose 4 me.