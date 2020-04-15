The Ashanti regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice to its communicators/media monitors not to appear or have anything to do with the newly-opened WUNTUMI TV/RADIO which is owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasoako.

According to the party, this has become necessary because of the incessant and unjustified attacks on the person of former President John Dramani Mahama by the owner of the Radio station, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

A statement signed by the Ashanti Regional NDC Chairman, Agustus Andrews, said: “It is our considered opinion that the said Radio/TV station is nothing but a propaganda machine to further attack the leaders of the NDC and no NDC communicator should be seen to be participating or giving credibility to such an unholy enterprise.”

Wontumi has on several occasions attacked the party’s flagbearer and levelled all forms of allegations against him.

Wontumi recently invoked curses on Mr Mahama for allegedly doing propaganda over the coronavirus pandemic.

“John Mahama has asked his social media boys to post photos of foods that are supposedly being prepared by the government on various platforms. I must tell you that the photos you see are all fake news because that is not the food the government is serving. How can you denigrate the brand of a Restaurant like Jofel? How can you take advantage of the disease and play politics with it?” He quizzed.

He insisted that what Mr Mahama is doing will never make him become President of Ghana again because the pain of the people will pay him back in his own coin at the polls.

“Why will you joke with the challenges that people are going through at the moment. I can tell you that with the pain that people are going through, I tell you that the pain will punish Mahama and I must say John Mahama will never be President of Ghana again,” he said.