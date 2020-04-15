Oheneyere Gifty Anti
Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Renowned TV broadcaster, Gifty Anti, has confessed to having sleepless nights after observing her 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

Taking to her Facebook page, the ace broadcaster, who joined her family on April 5, 2020 after she tested negative for a second time to Coronavirus (COVID-19), advised Ghanaians to stay positive minded in whatever they do.

She posted: Ok my dear friends,

Am I the only one who has been having sleepless nights?

Whatever, you do today, try and stay positive minded!!

This too shall pass.

Much love.

