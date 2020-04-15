Over 1,000 slum dwellers at old Fadama in Accra are at the cross-roads following a demolishing exercise by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

ALSO READ:

This comes barely a week after the place was gutted by fire leaving over 800 of residents homeless.

Just when life was getting back to normal for the slum dwellers, the AMA stormed the place with excavators and other heavy duty machines to demolish the structures to pave way for the dredging of the Korle lagoon.

The wooden structures, which serve as accommodation for them, have been demolished by the AMA.

Some of the affected residents are asking the government to take them back to their hometown.