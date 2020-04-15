Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Akwasi Opoku Amakwa, has denied claims that a reopening date for the various Senior High Schools (SHS) has been set for September this year.

There is a video circulating on social media in which Mr Opoku Amankwa, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) is seen in a press briefing at which he stated a date set for the reopening of senior high schools.

But Mr Opoku Amankwa says the video was taken last year and that it had been doctored to make it look like a recent press briefing done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I have noticed that a press conference I did sometime ago has been doctored and is being circulated on social media to assert that senior high schools will be reopened in September this year. Please it is untrue, the video has been doctored, he said in an interview on the Dwaso Nsem show on Adom FM.

Mr Opoku Amankwa says no date for the reopening of senior high schools has yet been set.