A Nigerian Politician and billionaire, Pastor Kenebi Okoko has reportedly died after power fluctuation during the course of his surgery.

According to reports, the PDP governorship aspirant died during a fat removal operation on Tuesday in Lagos State.

It was gathered that there was a power outage and the back up generator failed to come up, leading to his death.

Residents of Bayelsans state where he resided before his demise are in a state of shock and have taken to social media to mourn him.

Some have questioned why God will allow the life of such a benevolent man end in tragedy.