Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has taken to Facebook to talk about his post-fame life.

According to him, even though his father was a rich man and could cater for him, he wanted to struggle as a street boy to make it in life.

To survive, one of the key things said he did was when he worked as a bodyguard to sexual workers in some parts of Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Adabraka in Accra.

ALSO READ

Shatta Wale, per the video, wanted to reiterate his message of being a hustler to his fans.

Go to Circle and ask; I had ‘Ashawo’ girlfriends there. Do you know the life I have lived? I used to bodyguard ‘Ashawo’. I was the mafia for them; ask boys who know me for Adabraka, they will tell you [sic].

I have one boy called SI. He used to see me … I wasn’t macho anyway. All the artistes haven’t lived the life I lived, he said.