Ghanaians have been put on the alert to brace themselves up for actress Fella Makafui’s first album after she has recently release her maiden song.

Fella became an object of internet trolls after her first single, “Over” which some fans have described as ‘absolutely gibberish and noise pollution’.

The one minute and 42 seconds track has got fans advising Fella Makafui to do what she knows how to do best – acting – and leave music for the talented ones.

Unperturbed by the jabs and critics, however, Medikal has jumped to the defense of his wife, rubbishing all the criticisms.

To him, ‘confused’ fans are rather obsessed with the latest track, more reason why an album needs to be released as soon as possible.

Medikal had a blow for fans who questioned why he, a musician, allowed such weak content to be released when he hinted he has plans to sign Fella unto his record label.

So Apparently Ghanaians are in love and obsessed with @fellamakafui_ ‘s new single #Over ! Ha ! Brace your self,I just spoke to the CEO of PILOLOO records you haven’t seen anything yet! She will be dropping an album soon !💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) April 15, 2020

Yes ! She made it ! Now watch our for her Album 😂😂💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/JMcCbBbISW — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) April 15, 2020