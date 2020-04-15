The leadership of the Trades Union Congress(TUC) has cancelled the nationwide 2020 May Day celebration in compliance with the Restriction on Movement of Persons in Accra and Kumasi and the ban on public gatherings.

A statement issued by the Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah on behalf of the Organised Labour National May Day Planning Committee advised all workers to stay at home on May 1, 2020 and continue to comply with all the relevant safety protocols in the fight against Coronavirus.

“We hope to resume the celebration of May Day in 2021,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE CANCELLATION OF 2020 MAY DAY ACTIVITIES

Friday, 1st May, 2020 will be the 2020 International Workers’ Day of Solidarity (May Day) .

As usual, the Organised Labour National May Day Planning Committee had planned to hold National May Day Parade in Accra and Regional May Day Parades in all the regional capitals as part of the activities of the 2020 May Day celebration.

On behalf of the Organised Labour National May Day Planning Committee, I regret to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 May Day activities have been cancelled, in compliance with the Restriction on Movement of Persons in Accra and Kumasi and the ban on public gatherings nationwide.

We urge all workers to stay at home on May Day and continue to comply with all the relevant safety protocols in the fight against Coronavirus. We hope to resume the celebration of May Day in 2021.

The Organised Labour National May Day Planning Committee wishes to take this opportunity to congratulate all health workers, utility workers, security agencies, and other essential service providers for their invaluable service to the nation in these difficult times.

May God bless our Homeland Ghana and Make our Nation Great and Strong! Long Live International Working Class Solidarity! Lo\ Live Ghana!