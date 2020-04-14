There are many Ghanaians out there who have a strong belief that the coronavirus pandemic is not real.

Apparently, Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku is one of those people.

After last night’s virtual concert put together by the Ministry of Communications to launch the Covid-19 tracker app, there was a serious clash between award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah and Bukom Banku over the topic.

According to the boxer in the initial stages of their chat, he didn’t believe that the virus was real and as such, he was not going to observe any of the safety protocols Ghanaians have been asked to observe.

MORE STORIES

Gifty Anti joins calls for total lockdown of Ghana

Why I’m still not married – Evangelist Diana Asamoah reveals

Bukom Banku also suggested that the government should show videos of people who have been infected by the disease if they want him, and others to believe that the virus is actually real.

Well, after a little lecture about the dangers of the disease by Nana Aba, Bukom Banku changed his stance and accepted to become a role model to caution his people in Jamestown, Chokor, and its environs

Watch the video below:

