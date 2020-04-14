Popular gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah has rejected rumours that she is a lesbian.

There is rumour that she sleeps with her fellow woman.

But the singer has vehemently rubbished that with a quote from the scripture at Exodus 23:23. In an interview on Accra-based Rainbow Radio she explained that God warned the Israelites that he would destroy anyone who practices such things, therefore, she would not do that.

The inspirational singer had earlier indicated that she will remain single until the Lord directs her to get married to the right man made for her.

According to her, although she has had several proposals from men who claim God has asked them to marry her, she has not received that direction and therefore has not paid heed to their several claims.

“I get a lot of men walking into the studios of Rainbow Radio where I preach saying God has asked them to marry me but because God has not told me anything yet I am patiently waiting upon Him.

“It is only God I depend on for direction. I prefer to worship the Lord, stay single and inherit the kingdom of God than marry and not go to heaven. A lot of Christians will not go to heaven because of marriage. It is preventing so many Christians from worshiping God,” she said.

Although the musician is in her late 40s, she remains single and is optimistic that God’s time is the best.

Asked how she deals with the desire for sex when on heat, she disclosed that the Holy Spirit fights her battles for her.

According to her, the Holy Spirit, unlike human beings, don’t grow old. Therefore, the spirit will continue to see her through whenever she feels for.