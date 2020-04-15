Former President John Mahama has been ordered to notify the Gender Ministry before sharing food to the vulnerable during the lockdown as he announced recently.

Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Morrison who gave the order said the benevolence of the former President was appreciated but the sharing must be done in a coordinated manner.

The former President is said to be feeding some households as his widows-mite as the lockdown bites some Ghanaians.

Host of Ekosii Sen on Asempa, Philip Osei Bonsu, mentioned the former president’s good works to the Minister during an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Even though he was not clear on the exact households to which the food was targeting, he said Mr Mahama was reportedly supporting 20,000 people.

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, MP for Agona West Constituency

Reacting to Osei Bonsu, the Gender Minister said the ‘Mahama feeding programme’ was news to her.

However, she said the former President should have notified her Ministry for them to monitor the sharing.

“Anybody can say he is feeding 40,000; I’m not being disrespectful to the former President but he should notify me first,” the Gender Minister said.

She cited how some individuals and companies alerted the Gender Ministry about their intentions to share food and tell the Ministry to assist them with security to ensure the social distancing rule is observed to buttress her point.

Mrs Morrison, who was quick to add that she was not playing politics with the food sharing, appealed to Mr Mahama to follow the necessary protocol if he wants to support the needy during the lockdown period.