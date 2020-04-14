One of Ghana’s foremost pharmaceutical companies, Ernest chemist, has made a cash donation of 100,000.00 Ghana cedis to the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

The donation, according to the company, forms part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and its way of helping reverse the spread of the virus.

The company in presenting the items said they hoped it would further government to implement measures aimed at eradicating the coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed eight people and infected some 636 in Ghana.

The pharmaceutical giant also donated medical supplies including disinfectants, sanitizers, pain killers, examination gloves, among other items to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the Volta Regional Health Directorate as well as the Kwahu Atibie Hospital.

The donations, together with previous ones at the Ridge and Tema General Hospitals, form part of the company’s contribution to helping promote the safety of health professionals.

Brands Manager at Ernest Chemist, Sharon Anim, who presented the cash cheque on behalf of the company said the items were to help in treating infected coronavirus patients and to argument government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

According to her, the company is confident in government’s measures implemented to deal with the pandemic.

Chairperson of the covid-19 Trust Fund, Sophia Akufo said the Trust will be transparent in the Management and utilization of the funds accrued so far.

Present was Nana Animwaa Sarpong, a Director of Ernest Chemists.

Below is a photo of the presentation: