There is congestion at some of Ghana’s biggest Morgues as bodies pile up due to residents’ refusal to hold private burial as advised by authorities in order to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus.

The government, last month, placed a ban on funerals, allowing burial with numbers not exceeding 25 in attendance in the wake of the pandemic.

Deputy administrator of the Pantang Hospital, Collins Kessie told Joy News that families have opted to wait until the lockdown has been lifted to make way for the funerals they desire, as funerals are treated as a major culture events in Ghana.

The situation, he says, has affected his outfit and is having a toll on them.

“On average, about 10 bodies are being released on weekly basis but when this coronavirus set in, people are no more coming for their bodies because of the President’s directives,” he said.

Joy News checks at the Pantang Morgue show that the facility is running out of space for dead bodies.

