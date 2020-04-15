A former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal defender, Shilla Illiasu has narrated why he has decided to venture into farming after hanging his boots.

The former Saturn FC defender was one of the local players that made it to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The player also enjoyed a very successful spell at King Faisal before his high-profiled transfer to Asante Kotoko.

After retiring from football, the lanky centre says he has buses working for him but his decision to become a farmer was purely a personal one.

“I am staying in Tamale in the Northern region,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Program.

“I am now a farmer growing maize and other stuff; I don’t need money and the decision was purely personal.

“I have buses working for me but I decided to get myself occupied with something and farming for me, was the best thing,” he added.

Illiasu also revealed that he had a successful career as a footballer due to his benevolence.

“What I can remember is that I was very benevolent. It was not like I went to church or mosque but if I noticed those around me were in difficulty, I came to their aid to out smiles on their face.

“For instance, if they were doing church or mosque projects, I would go and support if I felt the need.

“So that’s what I can remember, I loved giving and it helped my career,” he concluded.