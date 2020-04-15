Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey, is suddenly trending on twitter after actress-turned-musician, Fella Makafui, dropped her latest single dubbed ‘Over’ on her social media pages.

The one minute and 42 seconds track has got fans advising Fella Makafui to do what she knows how to do best – acting – and leave music for the talented ones.

The song has failed to get the masses to love it as most people have dropped negative comments about the song.

Interestingly, some social media users are now comparing Fella Makafui to Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey.

According to them, Emelia Brobbey’s first single ‘Fa me Ko’ is a thousand times better than Fella Makafui’s new song ‘Over‘.

According to them, the businesswoman and philanthropist’s thought of releasing a song is worth appreciating but ended up breaking Emelia Brobbey’s ‘wackest’ song record.

Check out some of the reactions on social media below:

Fella Makafui and Emelia Brobbey should form a group and do tracks together



They should call the group “the nonfa sisters” 😂 — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) April 14, 2020

Imagine All These People Are On One Track



Archipalago

Patapaa

Emelia Brobbey

Fella Makafui pic.twitter.com/VJIJ9DDkrx — Acebees (@imAcebees) April 14, 2020

Uuuuh so this is why you guys were on Fella Makafui last night like that 😂💔 I’m beginning to think Emelia Brobbey is better in this category 😂pic.twitter.com/NCEfyXfOKG — lenex ★ 🇬🇭 (@lenex__) April 15, 2020

BREAKING NEWS!!

Medikal finally apologize to Fella Makafui his wife, for wronging her by making her feel the #Over track was a hit but rather noise over fam3k) by Emelia Brobbey.

Awww am sad for MDK, pls fella forgive him wai. na u Debbie errrh😠



Watch Medikal Apologising : 😢 pic.twitter.com/saB63Jzwx4 — Abeka Jollof™ (@QwabenaMystic) April 15, 2020

That #waniAwu track di333 refix for come ooo ft Emelia Brobbey and Fella Makafui…😂😂😂😂

Mad tune — Spencer😎👑 (@Highest___) April 15, 2020

Low budget Emelia Brobbey😂😂😂💔💔💔 — Maa_U🇬🇭🌹🇬🇧 (@sis_yhunyce) April 15, 2020

I actually prefer Fella’s song to Emelia Brobbey’s. 😂😂 It was entertaining — AmaD🦞 (@Ama_Dee95) April 15, 2020

By June die3…. 😂



Fella Makafui Emelia Brobbey pic.twitter.com/88CMvwsPBg — Section 80. (@GLOCK___40) April 15, 2020

I will choose Emelia Brobbey cause she’s a true supper star than fella — Cwacool Hentwis Izaacks (@cwacool) April 15, 2020

Fella Makafui and emelia brobbey for do colabo I wan see something 😏😏. — Breezy Youngs (@YoungsBreezy) April 15, 2020

Fella should do the over remix , she for feature sister derby , nana lace , papapaa, emelia brobbey, archipalago then if elef small space for top then she add Omar sterling, herrr this one go be fiiiirrrrre🔥🔥 #Fella #Over #fellamakafui — TheOnlyNanaBlack🖤 (@proud_blakk) April 15, 2020

Listening to the snippets of Fella Makafui’s song, I think we all owe Emelia Brobbey an apology. — STROKz (@Eliiikem) April 15, 2020

Fella Makafui is the female version of Patapaa and Emelia Brobbey is the female version of Pappy Kojo — Busta Dre🦅 (@RickStunna) April 15, 2020

Emelia Brobbey or FELLA😂😂😂😂

Concert dey Ghana ooo — verony (@akuavee111) April 15, 2020

Emelia Brobbey and Fella on one song

Will be like chewing Paracetamol without taking water — COMEDIANWARIS🔥➕ (@ComedianWaris) April 14, 2020

Fella Makafui, Archipalago, Emelia Brobbey, Patapaa, Ablekuma Nana Lace, Gh Tupac and Honorable Aponkye collaborating on one song go be one classic tune

You go hear bars, punches, rhymes, metaphors

No be small noise pollution these guys go cause oo jeez 😱😱 — Beno SarkCess 🤟💉🚀 (@BenopaOnyx1) April 14, 2020

Fella Makafui Ft Emelia Brobbey go break the internet



It is for yours come and collect it vrs odo fa me k) — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 14, 2020

Rare picture of Fella and Emelia Brobbey trying to cook some music pic.twitter.com/Tg66XXi6Ny — Eli Kofi🖤⚔️ (@eli___k) April 14, 2020

Let’s do this

Retweet for Fella, like for Emelia Brobbey pic.twitter.com/bNAsCgF8DY — agy_iri 💞 (@agy_iri) April 14, 2020

Nana Addo do teee Fellow Ghanaians is now part of his nicknames.



Emelia Brobbey tell Addo showboy something.



Emelia : pic.twitter.com/DrpTK6HxAj — Andy Darks (@abi_darks) April 9, 2020

Top 5 female artiste in Ghana right now😂



1. Emelia Brobbey

2. Fella Makafui

3. Wendy Shay

4. Becca

5. Sister Afia — Sb Orlando🇬🇭🐦💉 (@gyaigyiimi) April 14, 2020

Ghana we dey suffer 4 pandemics now

COVID 19

Fella Makafui

Emelia Brobbey

Stupidity https://t.co/A0rtLltVOF — Akuapem boi (@McSegen) April 15, 2020

Imagine All These People Are On One Track



Bosom P Young

Archipalago

Patapaa

Emelia Brobbey

Fella Makafui



Like The Song Will Not Even Come Out And God Will Tell His Angels To Blow The Trumpet. — 🕴Mempeasem President Ba🎉💉 (@Emil_Sarkcess) April 14, 2020

Herh😅😅😅 kumawood be doing the most! Emelia Brobbey got blinded after fetching water and able to find where the bucket was to splash water into her face …😅😅😅 — Nungua J.Cole 🇬🇭 || RTG || (@DouglasPeters_) April 14, 2020

Fella Makafui you go ft Emelia brobbey after this corona virus 🦠 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@fellamakafui_ @EmeliaBrobbey pic.twitter.com/2yXvQxtoG1 — NUNGUA dj Slim (@NunguaDjSlim) April 14, 2020