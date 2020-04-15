emelia brobbey and fella

Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey, is suddenly trending on twitter after actress-turned-musician, Fella Makafui, dropped her latest single dubbed ‘Over’ on her social media pages.

The one minute and 42 seconds track has got fans advising Fella Makafui to do what she knows how to do best – acting – and leave music for the talented ones.

The song has failed to get the masses to love it as most people have dropped negative comments about the song.

Interestingly, some social media users are now comparing Fella Makafui to Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey.

According to them, Emelia Brobbey’s first single ‘Fa me Ko’ is a thousand times better than Fella Makafui’s new song ‘Over‘.

According to them, the businesswoman and philanthropist’s thought of releasing a song is worth appreciating but ended up breaking Emelia Brobbey’s ‘wackest’ song record.

Check out some of the reactions on social media below: